TEXAS CONGRESSWOMAN CALLS MAGA A DOMESTIC THREAT

An imbecile congresswoman from Texas has made a statement labeling MAGA (Make America Great Again) as a domestic threat.

###

Here's the real video:

"Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically" - Rep Jasmine Crockett (D) this morning

A few hours later someone tried to k II Trump.

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1835414217752564193