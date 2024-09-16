TEXAS CONGRESSWOMAN CALLS MAGA A DOMESTIC THREAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An imbecile congresswoman from Texas has made a statement labeling MAGA (Make America Great Again) as a domestic threat.
###
Here's the real video:
"Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically" - Rep Jasmine Crockett (D) this morning
A few hours later someone tried to k II Trump.