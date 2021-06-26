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US Citizens Tortured Now Within Five Miles of the White House, Terral Invited to TradCatKnight Earth Change Web Conference, Earth Changes, and More: June 26, 2021
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1991 views • June 26, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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American citizens are being tortured right now within five miles of the White House
Submitted by Karen
June 26, 2021
By Joseph D. McBride, LINKED IN
https://www.israpundit.org/american-citizens-are-being-tortured-right-now-within-five-miles-of-the-white-house/
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TradCatKnight Earth Change Web Conference for
July 17, 2021
Written by Terral
Greetings to Eric, David, and Celeste:
Many thanks to Eric for organizing the Earth Changes Web Conference for July 17, 2021, from 3-7PM Eastern Time. Eric: The information you requested is below. While I am somewhat familiar with David's and Celeste's work, you might now have heard of Terral BlackStar on Youtube (Terral Croft) and my Project Black Star Investigation shared at https://www.terral03.com. Please allow me to share some information that should help us to make a good and informative conference presentation.
Dakota Report: http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
This document was sent to me by Jim Marrs (Fort Worth, TX, now deceased) in 2012 and helps to make the connection between the 911 Inside Job and Project Black Star that is playing out around the world as we speak. Reading the Operations Section (last four pages) will help you to connect more of the dots. Open the "Tim Stern Geologist..." PDF document attached to this message that says:
Magma Plume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg
This article shows a 2015 image of the Superplume that has made mantle plume connections around the world that is now growing out of control on the way to terraforming our planet….
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 26 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
American citizens are being tortured right now within five miles of the White House
Submitted by Karen
June 26, 2021
By Joseph D. McBride, LINKED IN
https://www.israpundit.org/american-citizens-are-being-tortured-right-now-within-five-miles-of-the-white-house/
--
TradCatKnight Earth Change Web Conference for
July 17, 2021
Written by Terral
Greetings to Eric, David, and Celeste:
Many thanks to Eric for organizing the Earth Changes Web Conference for July 17, 2021, from 3-7PM Eastern Time. Eric: The information you requested is below. While I am somewhat familiar with David's and Celeste's work, you might now have heard of Terral BlackStar on Youtube (Terral Croft) and my Project Black Star Investigation shared at https://www.terral03.com. Please allow me to share some information that should help us to make a good and informative conference presentation.
Dakota Report: http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
This document was sent to me by Jim Marrs (Fort Worth, TX, now deceased) in 2012 and helps to make the connection between the 911 Inside Job and Project Black Star that is playing out around the world as we speak. Reading the Operations Section (last four pages) will help you to connect more of the dots. Open the "Tim Stern Geologist..." PDF document attached to this message that says:
Magma Plume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg
This article shows a 2015 image of the Superplume that has made mantle plume connections around the world that is now growing out of control on the way to terraforming our planet….
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 26 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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