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They Didn't Defeat the Nazis. They Hired Them. Now Trump Is Firing Them.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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September 1945. The war is over. The Nazis lost. Or did they?


John Michael Chambers delivers a War Report that connects the darkest dots in American history: Operation Paperclip. Sixteen hundred Nazi scientists smuggled into the United States. New names. New identities. New lives. The CIA expunged their war crimes. The Pentagon gave them laboratories. NASA gave them rockets. Wernher von Braun — SS officer, member of the Nazi Party — built the V-2 rockets that killed 30,000 civilians in London. America made him the father of the space program.


But rockets were just the beginning. Paperclip brought in chemists, biologists, mind control specialists. Project MKUltra — LSD on unsuspecting American citizens, electric shock therapy, sensory deprivation, torture — funded by your tax dollars, carried out by Nazi scientists whom your government had infiltrated. They conducted experiments on our children. The CIA admitted it in 1977 under oath. Then they said they destroyed the files. They did not destroy them. They classified them as secret.


Now connect the dots. Tesla's documents seized in 1943 — viewed by John G. Trump. Paperclip scientists infiltrated in 1945 — received Tesla's research. MKUltra launched in 1953 — utilizing Paperclip personnel. Six thousand patents suppressed under "national security." It was always the same operation. The same people. The same lie.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
mkultramindcontroloperationpaperclipwarreportnaziscientistswernhervonbrauntesladocumentsjohngtrumpseizedblueprintslsdexperimentscicoverupsixthousandpatentssameoperationdarkestdotsburiedhistory
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