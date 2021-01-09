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Real Deal Report LIVE! 'World War on American Soil'
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693 views • January 09, 2021
Real Deal Report LIVE! with Dean Ryan - Kristen Meghan -TJ (Geo-Politico) -
featured guests Matthew Short and Brandon Solo (Suspicious Sightings)
Breaking News on Gov. Northam of North Carolina sends 600,000 NC Natl. Guard to surround White House to get Trump out. UK Flights ramp up near reported Dirty Bomb territory.Where is Rand Paul? Suspicious Sightings continue throughout the skies with the potential military use of orbs. + much more
Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
featured guests Matthew Short and Brandon Solo (Suspicious Sightings)
Breaking News on Gov. Northam of North Carolina sends 600,000 NC Natl. Guard to surround White House to get Trump out. UK Flights ramp up near reported Dirty Bomb territory.Where is Rand Paul? Suspicious Sightings continue throughout the skies with the potential military use of orbs. + much more
Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
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