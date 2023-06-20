X22 REPORT Ep. 3096a - EU Enters A Recession, Economic Disaster Is Getting Harder To Hide

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3096a - June 19, 2023
EU Enters A Recession, Economic Disaster Is Getting Harder To Hide
Eurozone has entered a recession this will spread across the globe. The [CB] is system is being destroyed. The coverup of the economy system is now being exposed. The [CB]/Biden admin cannot hide it anymore and the people are now seeing the truth. When the system crashes the people will hold the Fed, Biden and the Treasury accountable.
