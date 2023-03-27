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Dr. Jane Ruby
March 26, 2023
Today's coffee chair covers all the new in exciting changes like a second show on Brighteon TV to start April 17, a Dr. Jane Ruby podcast coming soon, and the continuation of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
Dr. Jane raises the issue of the changes in our genetic make up. She shows you where to find the proof, this is something we must address now.
SUPPORT DR JANE HERE:
Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)
FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)
Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/
Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
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