UK Column News - FULL PROGRAM, RUNNING ORDER PROVIDED 1st June 2022

UK Column News - 1st June 2022





RUNNING ORDER FOUND AT



https://rumble.com/v18jqvd-uk-column-news-full-program-1st-june-2022.html



https://rumble.com/v16yxvm-uk-column-news-1st-june-2022.html





Wednesday, 1st June 2022 but nothing much changes just more msm lies.

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg







UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, No To WHO



