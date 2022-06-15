UK Column News - FULL PROGRAM, RUNNING ORDER PROVIDED 1st June 2022

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RUNNING ORDER FOUND AT
https://rumble.com/v18jqvd-uk-column-news-full-program-1st-june-2022.html
https://rumble.com/v16yxvm-uk-column-news-1st-june-2022.html
Wednesday, 1st June 2022 but nothing much changes just more msm lies.
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, No To WHO