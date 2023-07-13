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Dr. Shiva Interview Reactions & Part 2 on Shiva’s Proposed Solutions
Dr. Jane Ruby
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272 views • July 13, 2023

People should focus on truth rather than diversions. The Shiva interview was controversial. RFK did not respond to the debate invitation or appearing on the show. Part 2 of the interview continues discussion on Trump/RFK, systems infiltration & proposed solutions. Malone continues his lawsuit against the Breggins & Dr. Jane. Paul Alexander criticized Malone but now announced he’s willing to work with him. Dr. Stella Immanuel on Friday’s show. SUPPORT MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING-Thanks!

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Controlled opposition, Dr. Shiva for president, Shiva Ayyadurai, RFK for president, Donald Trump for president, Malone sues Breggin, Peter Breggin, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Stella Immanuel 

Keywords
controlled oppositionshiva ayyaduraipeter breggindr stella immanueldr paul alexanderdr shiva for presidentrfk for presidentdonald trump for presidentmalone sues breggin
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