Decoding the Prodigal Child Epidemic with Psychologist Dr. Doug Weiss



Prodigal children are everywhere, but you are not to blame. Raising children to become like Christ, does not absolve parents from the chance that they may someday have a son or daughter who goes astray. Dr. Doug Weiss is the author of Prodigal Parent Process, a book and DVD series that provide support and wisdom for parents of prodigals. God gives free will to each child, Dr. Weiss shares, which means even the most perfect parent can end up with a kid who rejects Christ. Parents can be freed from the guilt and shame and protect their marriage when a child breaks their heart. This Christian psychologist reveals it’s not about trying to bring a prodigal home, but about processing what happened and understanding that we don’t have control over our child’s actions.







TAKEAWAYS





God gave humans free will, which throws out all the laws of cause and effect in parenting





Pray that Jesus will arrange circumstances for your prodigal child to meet other Godly people who will draw them back to Him





Parents are not responsible for the choices of their prodigal children





Siblings of prodigal children need love and space to process their feelings of hurt and anger caused by wayward brothers or sisters







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