It is reported that the video shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the Belgorod reservoir dam.

Adding:

Adding, from Rybar:

Water Issue📝

Why the AFU attacked the Belgorod Reservoir

Ukrainian formations are again trying to create a technological catastrophe. This time — in Belgorod Region. In the evening of October 25, the enemy shelled (https://t.me/milinfolive/159110) the Belgorod Reservoir dam using HIMARS MLRS.

The attack on this facility is a continuation of the Ukrainian authorities' strategy to create an "exclusion zone" in the border area of Belgorod Region. Destroying the dam risks flooding Shebekino and Nova Tavolzhanka, which have long been targets of regular drone attacks by the enemy.

🖍The region's economy would also be impacted. The reservoir is used by local enterprises as a source of technical water, and its potential drying up would predictably cause disruptions to many facilities.

🚩This would also affect communications for the Northern Group units fighting in the Volchansk area. The city is located near where the Volchia river flows into the Seversky Donets, and a water level rise would temporarily cut off supply to Russian troops on the southern bridgehead.

However, the dam also has great significance for the liberated Donbas territories.

🔻What significance?

▪️Belgorod Reservoir is one of the auxiliary structures stabilizing the flow of the Seversky Donets. This is necessary to maintain flow in the Seversky Donets - Donbas water canal.

▪️The canal was previously the main water source for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Today, the structure is effectively non-functional due to damage received during combat operations.

▪️The canal's source is located near Lyman. In recent months, Russian troops have been able to push through AFU defenses in this sector and are gradually approaching the city's borders.

Losing control over it will completely devalue the canal's strategic importance for the AFU, so Kyiv authorities are not particularly concerned about the structure's future.

▪️Restoring water supply to liberated territories will require more than simply taking control of the canal's territory — a large-scale reconstruction of all its facilities will be needed.

📌 Ukrainian formations are attempting through strikes on the reservoir not only to weaken the Russian Armed Forces' advance in Kharkiv Region, but also to inflict strategic damage on the welfare of Russia's new regions.

Restoring each facility in the Donbas water supply network is an expensive undertaking, and the enemy seeks to increase the cost of reviving liberated territories as much as possible.