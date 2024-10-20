BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨🚨🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 Netanyahu and Smotrich were against it.' 🚨DIVISION BETWEEN ISRAEL'S POLITICAL AND SECURITY APPARATUS 🚨🚨
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 6 months ago

 🚨🚨🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 🚨DIVISION BETWEEN ISRAEL'S POLITICAL AND SECURITY APPARATUS  🚨🚨


'🚨DIVISION BETWEEN ISRAEL'S POLITICAL AND SECURITY APPARATUS


'All of Israel's security system, including the Chief of Staff, the Chief of the Mossad, the Head of the Shin Bet, they all supported a deal in Gaza in order to get the hostages get back and end the war. Netanyahu and Smotrich were against it.'


-Uri Bar-Joseph, Professor Emeritus of International Relations at the University of Haifa joins us for Saturday's Going Underground


Don't miss it, follow our Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/GoingUnderground

Keywords
neurological disordersinfertilitymsmiscarriagesmyocarditispulmonary embolismshiv infectionscancer casescovid-19 vaccine injury figures from the usdemyelinating diseases
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy