🚨🚨🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 Netanyahu and Smotrich were against it.' 🚨DIVISION BETWEEN ISRAEL'S POLITICAL AND SECURITY APPARATUS 🚨🚨

🚨🚨🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 🚨DIVISION BETWEEN ISRAEL'S POLITICAL AND SECURITY APPARATUS 🚨🚨





'🚨DIVISION BETWEEN ISRAEL'S POLITICAL AND SECURITY APPARATUS





'All of Israel's security system, including the Chief of Staff, the Chief of the Mossad, the Head of the Shin Bet, they all supported a deal in Gaza in order to get the hostages get back and end the war. Netanyahu and Smotrich were against it.'





-Uri Bar-Joseph, Professor Emeritus of International Relations at the University of Haifa joins us for Saturday's Going Underground





Don't miss it, follow our Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/GoingUnderground