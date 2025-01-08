U.S. Blanketed With Mysterious Fog - Govt Secret Project Connected To Drones & Spheres?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 1.7.2024
MYSTERIOUS FOUL SMELLING FOG BLANKETS U.S. STATES
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/mysterious-chemical-smelling-fog-blankets-u-s-states/
MASK MANDATES ARE BACK IN NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY AND CALIFORNIA
https://www.newsweek.com/maps-mask-mandates-returning-new-york-jersey-california-2004297
BILL GATES ADVANCES PLAN TO VACCINATE PUBLIC WITHOUT CONSENT
https://rumble.com/v65ir5a-bill-gates-advances-plan-to-vaccinate-public-without-consent.html
MRNA INVENTOR BLOWS WHISTLE: "BIRD FLU IS A HOAX!"
https://rumble.com/v64u3rg-mrna-inventor-blows-whistle-bird-flu-is-a-hoax-to-push-more-vaccines.html
FORMER TRUMP NSC SENIOR STAFFER WARNS AGAINST DANGEROUS MOVE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/former-trump-nsc-senior-staffer-warns-dangerous-move/
