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Hero of Ukraine?
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71 views • May 09, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! "Kiev’s ‘heroic defense’ bravado in Mariupol doesn’t fit with accounts of Ukrainian officers" - "RT hears from senior Ukrainian military officers who surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol. Kiev told them they would fight to the bitter end and become heroes, but the story they told us was different."
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/false_promices_08:c?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/false_promices_08:c?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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