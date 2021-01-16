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POWER TRIPPING PIG IN A FACE NAPPY IS SCHOOLED AND SENT PACKING BY U.K CITIZEN WHO KNOWS HIS RIGHTS
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520 views • January 16, 2021
This Is Amazing to See, the People Are Rising, Stepping in to Their Power and Using Their God Given Rights. This Video Will Cheer You Up Gauranteed.
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