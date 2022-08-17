WW3 ALERT: Russia Threatens Direct Military Action Against US, Experts Warn Nuclear War Will Kill FIVE BILLION – FULL SHOW 8/16/22





On today's broadcast: Roger Stone breaks down EXCLUSIVE intel on the Mar-a-Lago raid and state Rep. Anthony Sabatini joins to explain why the FBI should be abolished and what the civil war inside the GOP means for Americans!





Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones





Get 25% off Super Male Vitality today and reclaim the edge of youth with our best formula yet!





Save 40% on the best-selling Survival Shield X-2 and Super Male Vitality combo pack today!





Be sure to pre-order your autographed copy of Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ while they’re still available!





‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!