What about the Rapture? (Part 1) with Thomas Ice

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-thomas-ice-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





The topic for this program and our next one is the assault – and I mean assault on the timing of the Rapture of the church. More specifically, it has to do with a documentary, the title of which is Left Behind or Led Astray? And the documentary asserts that the premillennial pre-Tribulation Rapture of the church is a false teaching that will leave the bride of Christ unprepared to go through the great Tribulation. Our guest to discuss this controversial yet important subject is Tommy Ice. He is the executive director of the Pre-Trib Research Center, which produces a newsletter and hosts an annual conference that focuses primarily on biblical prophecy. Tommy, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos









Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall