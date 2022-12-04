Create New Account
The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 6 of 9, "Entering the Rapture Season," Timestamp: 10/28/2022
The Final Broadcast
This presentation will show that before the rapture there will be a worldwide resurrection of saints, which will begin the "Rapture Season," and will culminate in the rapturing of the resurrected, after a world wide revival and the completion of the Great Commission.

Many are called, but few are chosen.

Join the discussion group on Gab.com, "The Final Broadcast."  If you are not on Gab.com, go and establish an account, search "The final Broadcast" and request membership to the discussion group.

rapturerevelation 6seven seals5th seal

