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POLISH ARMY BEAN AND SAUSAGE STEW
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90 views • January 30, 2021
This was a good ration filling and tasty kept me full for most of the day can be shared between two or used a single man meal spread throughout the day.
Polish Army Bean & Sausage stew
The 'Fasolka po Bretonsku' is a very popular dish in present-day Poland. Used in a variety of Polish Army rations it translates directly as 'Bretonnian Beans'
White beans, smoked Polish sausage in tomato sauce, big tin for a meal for two people
850g can produced by ARPOL
#armyrations#outdoors#survival
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
Polish Army Bean & Sausage stew
The 'Fasolka po Bretonsku' is a very popular dish in present-day Poland. Used in a variety of Polish Army rations it translates directly as 'Bretonnian Beans'
White beans, smoked Polish sausage in tomato sauce, big tin for a meal for two people
850g can produced by ARPOL
#armyrations#outdoors#survival
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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