The Real Trigger of the Next Crisis Is Food and It’s Already Under Pressure | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The system breaks long before shelves are empty. It breaks when people can no longer pay.

Before you go any further, understand what you’re about to hear is not casual conversation.

This is not surface-level commentary or recycled headlines. It is a detailed, on-the-ground perspective from someone who studies conflict, infrastructure, and global systems the way military planners do—by asking a simple but powerful question: If you wanted to break the system, how would you do it?

In this discussion, I sit down with former Green Beret and war correspondent Michael Yon, a man who doesn’t analyze events from a distance. He goes directly to the source—traveling across continents, studying supply chains, energy systems, migration routes, and the hidden dependencies that hold modern civilization together.

What unfolds is a sobering examination of a potential global food crisis—not as an isolated issue, but as the downstream result of disruptions to energy, fertilizer, transportation chokepoints, and geopolitical strategy. From natural gas and the Haber-Bosch process, to critical shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Panama Canal, to the cascading effects of infrastructure breakdowns, Yon lays out how fragile the global food system truly is.

More importantly, he explains why famine is rarely a sudden event. It often develops slowly—almost invisibly—until the consequences become unavoidable. Prices rise. Supply chains tighten. Social pressure builds. And by the time the average person recognizes what’s happening, options are limited.

Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, the framework presented here is worth serious consideration. Because if even a portion of this analysis proves correct, the implications are not theoretical—they are practical, immediate, and deeply personal.

Listen carefully.

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