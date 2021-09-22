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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, "Vaxx victims - Truths be tolled!" Sept 20.
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40 views • September 22, 2021
'Vaxx's for thee, and not for me' - see opening 'Exemptions from the JABS'!!
IRRATIONAL, IF Vaxxes work, right?! Do you smell a Demon-rat con-game?
A very important hour of info you need - to survive in these dangerous times..
Just watch and learn from the best Trio in insider news/truths: Prof. Jim Fetzer, Lt. Scott Bennett, PhD, Holly Seeliger, historian, and Donald Grahn, Public Minister
IRRATIONAL, IF Vaxxes work, right?! Do you smell a Demon-rat con-game?
A very important hour of info you need - to survive in these dangerous times..
Just watch and learn from the best Trio in insider news/truths: Prof. Jim Fetzer, Lt. Scott Bennett, PhD, Holly Seeliger, historian, and Donald Grahn, Public Minister
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