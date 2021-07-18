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TruthFlix: 'This Is Becoming A Pandemic of The Unvaccinated' [18.07.2021]
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70 views • July 18, 2021
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their Pharmacia' - Rev 18:23
'Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.
Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy: for, behold, your reward is great in heaven: for in the like manner did their fathers unto the prophets.' - Luke 6:22-23 KJV
Pinned by TruthFlix:
Wendy 8A - 9 hours ago (edited):
Revelation 18:23, KJV: "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries (pharmakia) were all nations deceived."
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'
- Romans 13:13-14
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38), reach me at [email protected]
If you want to send me something by mail: 517 Deep Creek Loop, Naples, ID 83847 P.O. Box 109
2,255 views Jul 18, 2021
TruthFlix
13.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YG5iq_O_DOw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YG5iq_O_DOw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
'Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.
Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy: for, behold, your reward is great in heaven: for in the like manner did their fathers unto the prophets.' - Luke 6:22-23 KJV
Pinned by TruthFlix:
Wendy 8A - 9 hours ago (edited):
Revelation 18:23, KJV: "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries (pharmakia) were all nations deceived."
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'
- Romans 13:13-14
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38), reach me at [email protected]
If you want to send me something by mail: 517 Deep Creek Loop, Naples, ID 83847 P.O. Box 109
2,255 views Jul 18, 2021
TruthFlix
13.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YG5iq_O_DOw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YG5iq_O_DOw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
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