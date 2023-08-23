JOE BIDEN IS MENTALLY ILL!

JUDE JEANNE HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. JOE BIDEN IS A NUT JOB AND HAS NO IDEA WHAT PLANET HES ON. WE MIGHT AS WELL HAVE A PG RUNNING AMERICA NOW. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS FLOODING INTO AMERICA TO REPLACE AMERICANS. THE STOCK MARKET IS ABOUT TO CRASH. WW-3 HAS ALREADY BEGUN. CRIME IS EXPLODING IN AMERICA. CRIMINALS LET OUT OF JAIL THE NEXT DAY TO COMMIT EVER MORE TRAGIC CRIMES. THE POLITICIANS KEEP TELLING THE SAME OLD LIES. MORE DEADLY VACCINES ARE ON THE WAY WHILE INSANE AMERICANS ARE DRUNK WITH MINDLESS ENTERTAINMENT. I SWARE AMERICA HAS GONE NUTS NOW. SHEER HELL HAS ARRIVED...WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED!