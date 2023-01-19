Isaiah 43:19



King James Version

19 Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.

Jeremiah 31:22

King James Version

22 How long wilt thou go about, O thou backsliding daughter? for the Lord hath created a new thing in the earth, A woman shall compass a man.

Romans 8:14

King James Version

14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.

Galatians 3:28-29

King James Version

28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.

The most High Yah does a new thing because of the level of rebellion he faces from those who claim to serve Him. The children of Israel be as the sand of the sea but only a remnant is saved.

