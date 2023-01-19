Isaiah 43:19
King James Version
19 Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.
Jeremiah 31:22
King James Version
22 How long wilt thou go about, O thou backsliding daughter? for the Lord hath created a new thing in the earth, A woman shall compass a man.
Romans 8:14
King James Version
14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
Galatians 3:28-29
King James Version
28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.
29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.
The most High Yah does a new thing because of the level of rebellion he faces from those who claim to serve Him. The children of Israel be as the sand of the sea but only a remnant is saved.
NOTICES:
-My email contact is [email protected]
-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/
-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4J2FGIbR0Wo/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.