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1/21/21 #15Minutes: Pentagon, 1917, UPenn Biden Center, BL_nken #TEXIT
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400 views • January 22, 2021
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1/21/20: Bid_n prevented access to P_ntagon Mil Ops, Press Sec calls him Pres “elect” and DC remains under lockdown...
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NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
When we first saw Jen Psaki:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video...
Politico admits Bid_n cannot access Pentagon and Mil Ops:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01...
Three Top SCOTUSes do NOT attend the B_den Inauguration:
https://www.nickiswift.com/316255/thi...
Senate Report on B_den/Burisma/China:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/medi...
Building in Madrid bl_ws up:
https://torontosun.com/news/world/bui...
Padilla Uses Covid TP$ Funds to grant no-bid contract:
https://headlineusa.com/house-info-pa...
Blinken Biden Center UPenn:
https://nlpc.org/2021/01/19/antony-bl...
PA Senators legislate to prevent mail-in ballots:
https://nationalfile.com/pennsylvania...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/worl...
https://brassballs.blog/home/ron-raff...
Jovan Pulitzer is investigating the entire 2020 El_ction:
https://www.worldtribune.com/here-is-...
Col Waldron says they have found the 5.555% algorithm: watch him with L Dobbs:
https://www.facebook.com/LouDobbsToni...
WE ARE FREE!! Pray and Be Mindful! Human Energy is KEY! YOU Are Powerful and we are Billions STRONG!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
1/21/20: Bid_n prevented access to P_ntagon Mil Ops, Press Sec calls him Pres “elect” and DC remains under lockdown...
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
When we first saw Jen Psaki:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video...
Politico admits Bid_n cannot access Pentagon and Mil Ops:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01...
Three Top SCOTUSes do NOT attend the B_den Inauguration:
https://www.nickiswift.com/316255/thi...
Senate Report on B_den/Burisma/China:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/medi...
Building in Madrid bl_ws up:
https://torontosun.com/news/world/bui...
Padilla Uses Covid TP$ Funds to grant no-bid contract:
https://headlineusa.com/house-info-pa...
Blinken Biden Center UPenn:
https://nlpc.org/2021/01/19/antony-bl...
PA Senators legislate to prevent mail-in ballots:
https://nationalfile.com/pennsylvania...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/worl...
https://brassballs.blog/home/ron-raff...
Jovan Pulitzer is investigating the entire 2020 El_ction:
https://www.worldtribune.com/here-is-...
Col Waldron says they have found the 5.555% algorithm: watch him with L Dobbs:
https://www.facebook.com/LouDobbsToni...
WE ARE FREE!! Pray and Be Mindful! Human Energy is KEY! YOU Are Powerful and we are Billions STRONG!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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