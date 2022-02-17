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Treason - It Makes a Difference
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103 views • February 17, 2022
Cliff High speculates that a Red Pill Moment is coming as those vaxxed wake up to the damage done by the Matrix and it's creators. Bill Still reminds us of the mindset of Hillary Clinton as she pursued the most powerful position in the United States Government. Winning is the only thing for many on the Globalist Chessboard.
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