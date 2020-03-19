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Fyk vs. Facebook ~ How One Man Is Exposing Facebook's Crimes Against The People
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24 views • March 19, 2020
Jason Fyk was making about $275,000 per month via Facebook and his website when he began to be censored. However, what Jason discovered was that he was not just censored but crimes were being committed against him, crimes that are not just occurring against him, but against virtually anyone and everyone that uses the platform. What happened afterward has opened Facebook up to a lawsuit by Fyk that is exposing just how they are manipulating the law to censor people and engage in not only unethical business practices, but criminal activity.
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