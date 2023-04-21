Create New Account
In Black and White - Trailer for Episode #1
You Can't Handle the Truth
Published Yesterday

This is the most compelling, unprecedented, and magnificent discussion between a representative of the Black political hardliners and White Conservative right ever had in a public way.

The discussion is about the major world problem of the day - the International Jew. It's Nat Turner meets Ulysses S. Grant. It's Malcolm X meets John F. Kennedy. It's Elijah Muhammad meets George Lincoln Rockwell. Only, in this discussion, the only topic is what can be done about the International Jewish problem.

The entire series will be released soon on:

inblackandwhite.net and moneytreepublishing.com

