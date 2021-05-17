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Chris Hedges On Contact, Palestinian and Israeli Hostilities
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20 views • May 17, 2021
On Contact: Palestinian and Israeli hostilities
16 May, 2021 06:12Chris Hedges discusses the disputes between the Palestinians and Israelis with Palestinian political activist Dr. Sami Al-Arian.
Hedges argues that nearly all the words and phrases used by the Democrats, Republicans, and the talking heads in the media to describe the unrest inside Israel and the heaviest Israeli assault against the Palestinians since the 2014 attacks on Gaza, which lasted 51 days and killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, including 551 children, are a lie.
Israel, by employing its military machine against an occupied population that does not have mechanized units, an air force, navy, drones, missiles, heavy artillery and command-and-control, not to mention a US commitment in 2018 to provide a $38 billion defense aid package for Israel over the next decade, is not exercising “the right to defend itself.” It is carrying out mass murder. It is a war crime.
Israel has made it clear they are ready to destroy and kill as wantonly now as they were in 2014. Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, who was the chief of staff during the murderous assault on Gaza in 2014, has vowed that if Hamas, in his words, “does not stop the violence, the strike of 2021 will be harder and more painful than that of 2014.”
YouTube channel: On Contacthttps://www.rt.com/shows/on-contact/523830-palestine-israel-hostilities-violence/
16 May, 2021 06:12Chris Hedges discusses the disputes between the Palestinians and Israelis with Palestinian political activist Dr. Sami Al-Arian.
Hedges argues that nearly all the words and phrases used by the Democrats, Republicans, and the talking heads in the media to describe the unrest inside Israel and the heaviest Israeli assault against the Palestinians since the 2014 attacks on Gaza, which lasted 51 days and killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, including 551 children, are a lie.
Israel, by employing its military machine against an occupied population that does not have mechanized units, an air force, navy, drones, missiles, heavy artillery and command-and-control, not to mention a US commitment in 2018 to provide a $38 billion defense aid package for Israel over the next decade, is not exercising “the right to defend itself.” It is carrying out mass murder. It is a war crime.
Israel has made it clear they are ready to destroy and kill as wantonly now as they were in 2014. Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, who was the chief of staff during the murderous assault on Gaza in 2014, has vowed that if Hamas, in his words, “does not stop the violence, the strike of 2021 will be harder and more painful than that of 2014.”
YouTube channel: On Contacthttps://www.rt.com/shows/on-contact/523830-palestine-israel-hostilities-violence/
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