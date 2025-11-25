FCGC ORDAINS ELDER SAMUEL APPIAH-ADJEI, 20251122

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ordination of Elder Samuel Appiah-Adjei at First Century Gospel Church, Sabbath, November 22, 2025 to the glory of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen!
* * * *
Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us:
Click below to learn more and join us:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
Email: [email protected]