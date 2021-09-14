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DEATH TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER GREAT RESET!
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70 views • September 14, 2021
"Hopper : You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up! Those puny little ants outnumber us a hundred to one and if they ever figure that out there goes our way of life!"
-A Bug's Life 1998
After I mortally wounded this Scorpion, hundreds of ravenous ants destroyed and devoured it within minutes.
Will YOU standup with me against tyranny or accept slavery and genocide from the globalist psychopaths.
Subscribe, like, share and email your name, city, state to [email protected]
-A Bug's Life 1998
After I mortally wounded this Scorpion, hundreds of ravenous ants destroyed and devoured it within minutes.
Will YOU standup with me against tyranny or accept slavery and genocide from the globalist psychopaths.
Subscribe, like, share and email your name, city, state to [email protected]
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