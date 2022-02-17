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Ottawa SOS Tomorrow Feb17th May Be Brutal Police Enforcement Action Measures Taken
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80 views • February 17, 2022
Ottawa SOS Tomorrow Feb17th May Be Brutal Police Enforcement Action Measures Taken
Stunt Dummy Feb16th 8pm est
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sINZvvjtX3c
uOttawa Twitter 2-16
https://twitter.com/uOttawa/status/1494083475296641030?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
beginning is quiet, fast forward to 3:00 for louder understanding
Stunt Dummy Feb16th 8pm est
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sINZvvjtX3c
uOttawa Twitter 2-16
https://twitter.com/uOttawa/status/1494083475296641030?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
beginning is quiet, fast forward to 3:00 for louder understanding
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