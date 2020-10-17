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NutriMedical Report FriOct16th20 H3 SPRING_PropheticCOVID19USAWorldNOW
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22 views • October 17, 2020
Prophetic Solutions to COVID19, Economies, Health Care, Defense of Earth from Apophysis Asteroid April 2029, Stop Global Climate Disaster, Prevent Earthquakes, Prevent Ecocide Isects Birds All Life, Heal EARH Our Home, Spirit of ONE-I-Verse of GOD, John W Spring, POTUS eMail and Call to Contact Dr Bill Deagle MD and John Spring and CoProphetic Word of GOD Advice for America and WORLD, Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Provide Wellness Answers to Callers Emails, Wellness NutriMeds and Tech Protocols Youand Family NOW !, FYouTube Removed Apr 22nd 2020 Video, FORD Intel Geo Bush USA Iraq Biowapons to Wuhan COVID19 Labs, Deep State Tech Does Not Want Public to KNOW,
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