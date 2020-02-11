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Введение в Phalcon PHP #1 - Установка и настройка
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3 views • February 11, 2020
With this video we begin a series of tutorials on "Introduction to PHP Phalcon". In this video we will install this extension on our local server and create a basic project on Phalcon PHP.
Всем привет. С этого видео мы начинаем серию видеоуроков "Введение в Phalcon PHP".
Phalcon - это самый быстрый PHP Framework.
Данный фреймворк поставляется в виде расширения для языка PHP и написано на Си.
Преимущества данного расширения:
- Высокая производительность.
- Малая нагрузка файловой системы.
- Меньший расход памяти (при строгой типизированности).
- Также вы можете выстраивать свои файловую структуру, в отличаи от других.
В данном видео мы с вами установим данное расширение на наш локальный сервер и создадим базовый проект на Phalcon PHP.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
Всем привет. С этого видео мы начинаем серию видеоуроков "Введение в Phalcon PHP".
Phalcon - это самый быстрый PHP Framework.
Данный фреймворк поставляется в виде расширения для языка PHP и написано на Си.
Преимущества данного расширения:
- Высокая производительность.
- Малая нагрузка файловой системы.
- Меньший расход памяти (при строгой типизированности).
- Также вы можете выстраивать свои файловую структуру, в отличаи от других.
В данном видео мы с вами установим данное расширение на наш локальный сервер и создадим базовый проект на Phalcon PHP.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
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