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Satanst Pedophile Biden's 'Hyenas' Go Berserk After Joe Takes Massive L [06.03.2022]
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282 views • March 07, 2022
Note: It's all a Planned Game folks.. Systematic Made for YOU!
The President of Finland landed a major uppercut to Joe which automatically activated his pack of hyenas, hyenas which proceeded to shut down the press.
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The President of Finland landed a major uppercut to Joe which automatically activated his pack of hyenas, hyenas which proceeded to shut down the press.
RELATED CONTENT
Biden's Stares Into the Void as His Handlers Screech Reporters Out of the Room - https://youtu.be/TgjOaH4IXvY
Biden's Handlers Kick Out the Press To Prevent His Brain From Going Off-Script - https://youtu.be/g0sKhSl-OZw
Biden's Handlers Are Forced to Kick Out the Press After Joe Goes "Chickens, Chickens..." - https://youtu.be/XcbnaVhSgs0
Biden's Handlers Kick Out the Press & Cut Off Broadcast Right Before Joe Starts Taking Questions - https://youtu.be/mWrQgeD3yJM
The World is Laughing as Biden's Screeching Handlers Keep Acting Like Clowns - https://youtu.be/gWx_bo8Zgkc
Macron Unable to Contain Laughter As Kamala's Handlers Screech Like a Pack of Hyenas - https://youtu.be/KyId9S9bmCM
Biden's Screeching Handlers Go Ballistic in Rome...EMBARRASSING - https://youtu.be/DIulU5G8Hz8
Biden's Handlers Cut Boris Mid-Sentence & Kick Out The Press...They Are Getting Nervous - https://youtu.be/IQbWJlgFuqc
Psaki Admits to Kicking Out ALL The Press Because They Were About to Ask NOT Pre-Approved Questions - https://youtu.be/D-DQVf3cEBo
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