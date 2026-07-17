Tammuz was born on the 25th of Dec.!!! The sun deity of the Catholic church!!

Whoaaah how puzzle pieces fall into place??!! Semiramis and Tammuz, NOT Mary with Jesus!!! This was also found as a statue in the Ka'aba as Catholicism created Islam!!

The Sabbath is NOT on a Sunday but on a Saturday. The Catholic church (Constantine) changed it but we should worship on Saturday!!!!

What a huge deception. The church of Rome is the head of the Serpent that Jesus is going to crush!!! Genesis 3:15