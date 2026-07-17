Tammuz was born on the 25th of Dec.!!! The sun deity of the Catholic church!!

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Whoaaah how puzzle pieces fall into place??!! Semiramis and Tammuz, NOT Mary with Jesus!!! This was also found as a statue in the Ka'aba as Catholicism created Islam!!
The Sabbath is NOT on a Sunday but on a Saturday. The Catholic church (Constantine) changed it but we should worship on Saturday!!!!
What a huge deception. The church of Rome is the head of the Serpent that Jesus is going to crush!!! Genesis 3:15