PUTIN About Ukraine Students - How They Were Taught in Ukraine - Explaining War - PART 2

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Part II

President Putin: A war was actually waged against them for 8 years. And our task, our mission, the mission of our soldiers, the militia of Donbass is to stop this war, to protect people. And, of course, to protect Russia itself, because an anti-Russian enclave was created on the territory of today's Ukraine, which threatens our country, so our guys protect the residents of Donbass and protect Russia itself. Of course, this deserves every support from society as the guys who are fighting there are risking their health, some are dying. They need to understand what they are giving their lives for. For Russia and for the people who live in Donbass!