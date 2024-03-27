Create New Account
Grant Stinchfield | Is Mexico Trying to Blackmail the U.S.?
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
10 views
Published 21 hours ago

Grant Stinchfield  |   Is Mexico Trying to Blackmail the U.S.?  |  Real Americas Voice:   Mexico's president went on 60 Minutes and tried to tell the United States what to do. And if we don't, he'll keep the migrants flowing in.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

