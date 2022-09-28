Children’s Mercy Hospital accused of torturing kids Help save Evelyn Young

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Rebel News
September 27, 2022
FULL REPORT by Jeremy Loffredo: https://rebelne.ws/3C9w8cP
Rebel News' Jeremy Loffredo travelled to Kansas City to speak with the parents of children who have been allegedly victimized by Children's Mercy Hospital.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lrmln-childrens-mercy-hospital-accused-of-torturing-kids-help-save-evelyn-young.html