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April 1st 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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20 views • April 15, 2022
April 1st 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6_aXdSTeF4&;t
【Shanghai Outbreak .4K】徐家汇商圈的记录 Records of the Xujiahui shopping district under the epidemic
Xujiahui is the earliest business district in Shanghai, the early formation of the business district, coupled with the historical heritage of Xujiahui, yes Xujiahui has always been very popular, then the impact of the epidemic under the Xujiahui, what changes? Let's take a look.
0:00 credits
1:27 In front of Huijin Department Store Sixth Department Store
2:31 Flyover
4:32 Xujiahui Sky Garden
5:37 Xujiahui Dome Metro City
10:00 Outside Metro City
12:10 North Caoxi Road
12:37 Pacific Computer City
13:29 The former site of Notre Dame de Xujiahui
14:16 Bacchanal
15:45 Shanghai Jianguo Hotel
17:46 Yadu International Court
19:50 Little Garden in the Street
21:40 Shanghai Film Group
23:35 Huicui Garden
26:59 North Caoxi Road Zeroing Road
27:55 Xujiahui Sports Park Huating Hotel
29:50 Xujiahui Sky Promenade
33:28 Shanghai Sixth Department Store
35:13 Opposite Hang Lung (Grand Gateway Plaza)
35:29 Pacific Department Store
37:32 Subway Line 1 Exit
38:04 Xujiahui International Maternity and Child Health Hospital
39:04 ONE ITC Plaza
41:59 Tianping Road Huashan Intersection
42:38 Huashan Road
48:32 Huashan Road Huaihai Road Exit
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6_aXdSTeF4&;t
【Shanghai Outbreak .4K】徐家汇商圈的记录 Records of the Xujiahui shopping district under the epidemic
Xujiahui is the earliest business district in Shanghai, the early formation of the business district, coupled with the historical heritage of Xujiahui, yes Xujiahui has always been very popular, then the impact of the epidemic under the Xujiahui, what changes? Let's take a look.
0:00 credits
1:27 In front of Huijin Department Store Sixth Department Store
2:31 Flyover
4:32 Xujiahui Sky Garden
5:37 Xujiahui Dome Metro City
10:00 Outside Metro City
12:10 North Caoxi Road
12:37 Pacific Computer City
13:29 The former site of Notre Dame de Xujiahui
14:16 Bacchanal
15:45 Shanghai Jianguo Hotel
17:46 Yadu International Court
19:50 Little Garden in the Street
21:40 Shanghai Film Group
23:35 Huicui Garden
26:59 North Caoxi Road Zeroing Road
27:55 Xujiahui Sports Park Huating Hotel
29:50 Xujiahui Sky Promenade
33:28 Shanghai Sixth Department Store
35:13 Opposite Hang Lung (Grand Gateway Plaza)
35:29 Pacific Department Store
37:32 Subway Line 1 Exit
38:04 Xujiahui International Maternity and Child Health Hospital
39:04 ONE ITC Plaza
41:59 Tianping Road Huashan Intersection
42:38 Huashan Road
48:32 Huashan Road Huaihai Road Exit
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