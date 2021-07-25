BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Code Journey
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
13 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • July 25, 2021
An provides practical tips on living spiritually and in wholeness on Earth. She is a coding interpreter and author of the annually produced book The Code Journey. Each year she releases a new edition providing people with the opportunity to live from wisdom and foresight through compassion and understanding. She is a strong catalyst for helping others to make breakthroughs and transformations in their lives. The Code Journey looks at the currents for the year, month, portals, lunar cycles, angel influences, and each day of the year. It offers up an invitation to explore through action, thought, and feeling the opportunites available to us. This work naturally unwinds the destructive programming; and reconnects the mind to work from God and Divine energy patterns, to embrace the path of the true and soul self while building a strong connection between the human mindset and the soul's wisdom.

Her work is completely original and blends over 50 different modalities, practices, beliefs; and none are used in the traditional ways.

You can learn more about An's work at: https://www.compassioncodes.com

An accepts gifts of appreciation at: www.gofundme.com/the-code-journey-by-an

She also offers free study sessions for The Code Journey work twice a month at: https://www.learnitlive.com/Class/The-Code-Journey-Study-Session/12712

You can follow her on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessean.nicholsgeorge/ or https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nichols-George-Coding-Interpreter-1644263175846019

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/codinginterpreter/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesseNicholsGeo

Gab: https://gab.com/TheCodeJourney

SafeChat: https://safechat.com/user/1347999224466649088

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/d02eff9b-5b0a-4c61-80b6-dec0d7069994

Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheCodeJourney/posts


Backup Video Channels can be found at:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ExOV8uZUiZKw/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jesseannicholsgeorge
Keywords
spiritualityconsciousnesscompassion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ex-CIA Official Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme, Agrees to Forfeit Assets

Ex-CIA Official Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme, Agrees to Forfeit Assets

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Ancient Egyptian &#8220;Gateway to Underworld&#8221; Found Inside Roman-Era Pyramid Tomb in Egypt

Ancient Egyptian “Gateway to Underworld” Found Inside Roman-Era Pyramid Tomb in Egypt

Iva Greene
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy