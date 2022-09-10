ALL THE JABS ARE POISON! - AND THEY KNEW THIS BEFORE THE C19 VAXX ROLLOUT - ITS MASS MEDICAL GENOCIDE!

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DR ABDUL ALIM - https://www.brighteon.com/c875639e-b56d-4e3f-bb0f-2dc84fe99bde
WE TRACKED THE VACCINATED WITH OUR BLUTOOTH ON OUR PHONES - PEOPLE NOW HAVE A MAC ADDRESS LINKED TO BIG PHARMA/MILITARY BIO-METRIC TRACKING AND SURVEILLANCE ALL PATENTED THOUGH! BUT WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT. - https://www.brighteon.com/4f6b6a74-a130-4647-a50a-7d49c0fb221e
THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03