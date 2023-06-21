Unveiling The God Threefold Mission For Men

Jerry Jacobs Jr. is an author and the founder of Catholic Alpha explains that God has entrusted men, with a sacred mission which is threefold: 🙌

Firstly, protect and provide for your family against outside threats.

Secondly, be the shield that safeguards your beloved wife👩

Lastly, defend your home from the influence of Satan and the demonic. But remember, serving is key. Put God first 🙏🛐, your wife and marriage second 💑, your kids third 🧒👧, and yourself last.

Unfortunately, many men prioritize their own pleasure, desires, and needs above God, their wives 👩, marriages, and children 👧👦.

Let's change that and put family first! 💪👨👩