Dark Journalist - Catherine Austin Fitts: The Deep State Chaos Op

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CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS THE DEEP STATE CHAOS OP!
In this explosive Part 1 episode Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Money from Government agencies including HUD and the Department of Defense! She goes deep on the current weaponization of narratives of division created by a Central Banking Syndicate for political control and how it relates to the dangerous game of Election 2020, Civil War and the Chaos Card the Deep State is playing.
TOPICS:
Civil War
Deep State
Missing Trillions
Digital Currencies
Secret System of Finance
Banksters
UFO Secrecy
FASB 56
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