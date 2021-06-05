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KEEP GYM MOMENTUM GOING - Corrective Exercise Days if You Hate Cardio (instead of skipping)
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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30 views • June 05, 2021
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#fitness #correctiveexercise #momentum

Momentum is one of your best friends during a training program! Building it is hard and keeping it is harder. Corrective exercise days can be used if you are sore from a successful week on your plan and cardio is unappealing to the point of you thinking about skipping getting in your movement.

Correctives do two main things:
1. Pull your Upper Body back from Upper Crossed Syndrome (strengthen back stabilizers and stretch lats)
2. Push your Pelvis forward from Lower Cross Syndrome (strengthen glutes and hip extensors and stretch hip flexors)

THESE WILL BE LIGHT WEIGHTS FOR HIGH REPS. WE AREN'T TRYING TO TEAR ANYTHING DOWN.

This workout:
1. Burpees 3 x 10 for full body warmup (I hate Burpees but they are really good at warming up)
2. Wide Glute Bridge 3 x 10-15 - feet externally rotated. Should feel in your side butt
3. Abductor Slide 3 x 10-15 - great stabilizer. Pull back up with inner leg
4. Squat-to-Facepull 3 x 10-20 - Full Pull exercise. This is probably the single best corrective exercise I know in one motion. Works all the posterior chain muscles. Make sure to squeeze at the top. Entire back of your body should be working!
5. Wide HIGH Row 3 x 10-20 - VERY LIGHT WEIGHT and VERY WIDE GRIP. Use a bench to support your lower back so you can focus on targeting the very upper back. I do 1.5s to make sure my posterior delts and back stabilizers are doing the work and not the traps.

Enjoy!
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Keywords
healthworkoutbalancefitnesscorrective exerciseposterior chain
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