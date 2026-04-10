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💥Zelensky, being the shyster he is, keeps selling "Ukrainian AD capabilities" to the GCC states.
But there is a nuance...
To Ukrainian mobile fire teams: if your radio isn’t calling “Volga,” you’re considered a priority target.
(Volga is the Russian place to set up a Surrender.)
Video: @stalins_sokol
@DD Geopolitics