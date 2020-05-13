© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Desmontando la falsa pandemia del COVID-19
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2458 views • May 13, 2020
En este vídeo se estudia el número de infectados y de fallecidos y se contrastan con los datos oficiales realizando un análisis crítico y lógico.
Enrique Costa Vercher es Licenciado en Medicina y Cirugía.
Autor de los libros:
Iatrogenia. La medicina de la Bestia. (Amazon, 2019)
Hijos de un dios terminal. (Mandala, 2001)
SIDA juicio a un virus inocente. (Mandala, 1993)
Coautor junto con Jesús García Blanca del libro:
Vacunas: una reflexión crítica (Ediciones i, 2015)
Enrique Costa Vercher es Licenciado en Medicina y Cirugía.
Autor de los libros:
Iatrogenia. La medicina de la Bestia. (Amazon, 2019)
Hijos de un dios terminal. (Mandala, 2001)
SIDA juicio a un virus inocente. (Mandala, 1993)
Coautor junto con Jesús García Blanca del libro:
Vacunas: una reflexión crítica (Ediciones i, 2015)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.