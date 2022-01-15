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Warning! SATANlC TEMPLE NOW ALLOWED IN SCHOOLS! [13.01.2022]
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20 views • January 15, 2022
OBS PS! Have just discovered it, Call didn't mentioned it - Pedophile Symbol on the 'Flyer'.. Little Boy Lover logo (LBLogo),FBI pedophile symbols - WikiLeaks https://www.wikileaks.org/wiki/FBI_pedophile_symbols
"We're Comming For Your Children!"
The Satanic Temple: https://thesatanictemple.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Satanic_Temple
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10405187/Tucker-Carlson-slams-head-Satanic-Temple-putting-school-clubs.html
https://www.yahoo.com/now/satanic-temple-install-sol-invictus-194931163.html
https://www.ibtimes.sg/illinois-district-defends-satanic-club-activities-after-flyers-distributed-elementary-school-62257
https://nypost.com/2021/12/19/satanic-temples-holiday-display-coming-back-to-illinois-capitol-rotunda/
The Untold Truth Of The Satanic Temple - Grunge https://www.grunge.com/132693/the-untold-truth-of-the-satanic-temple/
26,206 Views jan 13, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 70.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aDYEFmSyUMs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
www.acallforanuprising.com
[email protected]
"We're Comming For Your Children!"
The Satanic Temple: https://thesatanictemple.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Satanic_Temple
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10405187/Tucker-Carlson-slams-head-Satanic-Temple-putting-school-clubs.html
https://www.yahoo.com/now/satanic-temple-install-sol-invictus-194931163.html
https://www.ibtimes.sg/illinois-district-defends-satanic-club-activities-after-flyers-distributed-elementary-school-62257
https://nypost.com/2021/12/19/satanic-temples-holiday-display-coming-back-to-illinois-capitol-rotunda/
The Untold Truth Of The Satanic Temple - Grunge https://www.grunge.com/132693/the-untold-truth-of-the-satanic-temple/
26,206 Views jan 13, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 70.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aDYEFmSyUMs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
www.acallforanuprising.com
[email protected]
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