Hollywood, War, CIA Porn, Munich Nazis, War Profiteering, Jesuit Military Machine

SR 2024-11-07 Feldman Bumps Into Jorge

Topic list:

* Johnny reviews his entertainment reviews and talks “The Book of Eli”.

* Hollywood is dead.

* When Mark Felton met the Pope and skipped over the Indianapolis to go for racial virtue signaling.

* Johnny is Mr. Mom: give him some love.

* Heinrich Himmler: Munich Jesuit.

* Who is the greatest enemy of the American people and how is that possible?

* “Zoomer Historian”: “Spain saved ‘the Church’ from evil France”.

* The soft-core CIA porn of “YouTube”.

* Big Harma gate-keeper “Clint Richard-son” proves how and why Andy Kaufman can be a success.

* Should you play the court-room game?

* Why Johnny never gets invited to “Music & Sky”.

* Johnny’s take on “WW2” aircraft pornographic “nose art”.

* Vietnam “dog fights” and “America’s technical superiority” (sickening war profiteering).

* “Disparu” shows how Johnny hates being right about how much Hollywood hates and fears you.

* Who is behind Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and “THE PACIFIC”?

* The minority sensitivity of “Shadow Warrior 3” is laughably racist (and boldly blasphemous).

* Now Bill Hughes is the “Secret Terrorist”!

_____________________

