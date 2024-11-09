BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hollywood, War, CIA Porn, Munich Nazis, War Profiteering, Jesuit Military Machine
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
5 months ago

SR 2024-11-07 Feldman Bumps Into Jorge

Topic list:

* Johnny reviews his entertainment reviews and talks “The Book of Eli”.
* Hollywood is dead.
* When Mark Felton met the Pope and skipped over the Indianapolis to go for racial virtue signaling.
* Johnny is Mr. Mom: give him some love.
* Heinrich Himmler: Munich Jesuit.
* Who is the greatest enemy of the American people and how is that possible?
* “Zoomer Historian”: “Spain saved ‘the Church’ from evil France”.
* The soft-core CIA porn of “YouTube”.
* Big Harma gate-keeper “Clint Richard-son” proves how and why Andy Kaufman can be a success.
* Should you play the court-room game?
* Why Johnny never gets invited to “Music & Sky”.
* Johnny’s take on “WW2” aircraft pornographic “nose art”.
* Vietnam “dog fights” and “America’s technical superiority” (sickening war profiteering).
* “Disparu” shows how Johnny hates being right about how much Hollywood hates and fears you.
* Who is behind Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and “THE PACIFIC”?
* The minority sensitivity of “Shadow Warrior 3” is laughably racist (and boldly blasphemous).
* Now Bill Hughes is the “Secret Terrorist”!

_____________________

Keywords
hollywoodwarjesuits
