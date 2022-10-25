Vax Mass Murder Forecast Ramps Up| Americans Front Line Doctors

Researchers at Boston University have created a new strain of Covid-19 that has an 80% kill rate in humanized mice. According to the pre-print "We generated chimeric recombinant SARS-CoV-2 encoding the S gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate and compared this virus with the naturally circulating Omicron variant,"

Essentially, after an estimated 20 million people have died so far and 2.2 Billion have been injured by the covid vaccines. American Virologists at Boston University are making chimeric SARS viruses more deadly.

The Deagel forecast has predicted global depopulation of 50-80% by 2025. Deagel’s forecast is shrouded in mystery as to its use by the Government. But WikiLeaks documents revealed that it was legitimately used as a reference material in a Stratfor report on the technological capabilities of the North People's Republic of Korea. America is under attack.

