Are Putin and Russia part of the global Deep State? First hand information from Riley Waggaman
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
298 followers
70 views • 1 day ago

Rysslands ledare Vladimir Putin är populär i alternativmedia. Ofta tecknas en bild av den forne KGB-agenten som en hängiven nationalist som vägrar att inordna sig i den globala agendan.


Bloggaren Riley Waggaman, som bott tio år i Ryssland och bland annat arbetat för ryska nyhetskanalen Russia Today (RT) anser är denna bild är felaktig. Han pekar på att Ryssland i snabb takt håller på att utvecklas mot ett teknokratiskt övervakningssamhälle, med avancerad biometrisk infrastruktur och ett omfattande ansiktsigenkänningsbaserat betalningssystem. Och att Putin – precis som majoriteten av världens statschefer – gjorde precis vad som förväntades av honom under covid-pandemin.


Riley Waggaman skriver under pseudonymen ”Edward Slavsquat” på Substack: https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com


https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/russia-according-to-russians-a-guide


Russian leader Vladimir Putin is popular in alternative media. The former KGB agent is often portrayed as a staunch nationalist who refuses to conform to the global agenda.


Blogger Riley Waggaman, who lived in Russia for ten years and worked for the Russian news channel Russia Today (RT), believes this image is incorrect. He points out that Russia is rapidly evolving towards a technocracy, with advanced surveillance infrastructure and a comprehensive facial recognition-based payment system with biometric payment channels.


And that Putin – just as the majority of worlds heads of state – did exactly what was expected of him during the Covid pandemic.


Stöd Folkets Radio

Swish: 123 405 89 39


Redigering: Sound of Sam

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
